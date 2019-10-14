BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,512 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.04% of Weis Markets worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1,114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,321. The company has a market capitalization of $973.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $53.30.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $887.97 million during the quarter.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

