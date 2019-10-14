BlackRock Inc. Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 921,716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gerdau by 1,100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,281,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 529,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 95,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,516. Gerdau SA has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.