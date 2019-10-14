BlackRock Inc. Has $27.26 Million Position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.90% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 487,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $31.00 price target on Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.