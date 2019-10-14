BlackRock Inc. Buys 272,216 Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH were worth $26,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSW. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. 2,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.