BlackCoin Market Cap Tops $4.07 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $26,363.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021772 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004551 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,059,565 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

