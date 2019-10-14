Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 119.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $110,822.00 and approximately $766.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.02228007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00057497 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 159.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

