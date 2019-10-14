Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $50,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 117,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

