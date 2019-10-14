BidaskClub Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.91.

II-VI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 512,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. II-VI has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in II-VI by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in II-VI by 17.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

