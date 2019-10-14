Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,955. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $887,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 853,172 shares of company stock valued at $36,587,267. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,716 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $99,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.