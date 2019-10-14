Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,857,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,138. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

