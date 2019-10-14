Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Set at $20.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 12,857,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after buying an additional 2,079,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 1,509,692 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 106.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,602,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 825,756 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

