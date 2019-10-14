Barrington Research Analysts Give Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) a $100.00 Price Target

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a $100.00 price objective by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.98.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $75.27. 221,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 469,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

