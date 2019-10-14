Barclays Upgrades Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 825 ($10.78).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.67) price target (down from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Pennon Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 835.70 ($10.92).

PNN traded down GBX 23.80 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 840.40 ($10.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.98 ($10.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 746.53.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

