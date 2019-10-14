Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.67 ($2.53).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 157.14 ($2.05) on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.06. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

