Barclays Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 310 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.89) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 293.35 ($3.83).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock traded down GBX 6.65 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 230.85 ($3.02). The company had a trading volume of 31,055,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.