Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,824 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 550,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,368. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.