Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,135 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 714,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 250,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

AMJ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,192. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

