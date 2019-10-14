Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Resolute Forest Products worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFP. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 305,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 236,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 3,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 193,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.