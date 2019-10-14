Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 41.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 470,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs bought 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,689.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $164,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 108,492 shares of company stock worth $413,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC stock remained flat at $$3.61 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,360. Ramaco Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on METC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

