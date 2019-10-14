Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,391 shares of company stock valued at $304,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

BMRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

