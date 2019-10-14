Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 2,155,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,443,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.