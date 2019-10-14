Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,437 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Insmed worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,630,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,107,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 54.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 247.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 393,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.97. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.