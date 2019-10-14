Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,739 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,292,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,066,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AAON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in AAON by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,681. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

