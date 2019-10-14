Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 10,124 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Stoneridge worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. 1,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,891. The stock has a market cap of $826.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.