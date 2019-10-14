Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

