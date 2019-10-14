Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Milacron were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Milacron by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Milacron by 77.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 741,905 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Milacron during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Milacron by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 864,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 159,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Milacron by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 966,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Milacron alerts:

NYSE MCRN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.50. 11,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Milacron Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

In other news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.