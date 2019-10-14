Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 480,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.