Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Shares of Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 10830225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.26.

Bagir Group Company Profile (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

