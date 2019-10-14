AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 39.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 190,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

