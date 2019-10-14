Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 30th total of 621,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. 8,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,472. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $554.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

