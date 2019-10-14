Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CAR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $28.32. 19,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

