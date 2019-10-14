Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 30th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 30,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,608. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auryn Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Auryn Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

