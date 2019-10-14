Aurora Market Capitalization Achieves $52.53 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $52.53 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00043706 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.29 or 0.06110134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.