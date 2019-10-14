AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,069. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.30. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 58.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

