Atria Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 176,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.42.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,443. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.87. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $432.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

