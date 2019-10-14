Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,440 SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,206. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

