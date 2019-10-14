Atria Investments LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 183,886 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 10,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

