Atria Investments LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,464,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,848,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 349.8% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 992,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,145,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 631,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,765. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

