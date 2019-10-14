Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLPH traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $13.88. 566,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

