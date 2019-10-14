Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 30th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 53,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.23. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.32).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATOS. Maxim Group cut Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

