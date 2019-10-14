Atonomi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,753.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $124,319.00 and approximately $3,753.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00044209 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.06099845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,540,760 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

