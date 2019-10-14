Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.21. Athenex has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,191,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 808,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,860,416.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 912,065 shares of company stock worth $13,335,741 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Athenex by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Athenex by 69.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

