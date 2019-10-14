Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASUR. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

ASUR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

