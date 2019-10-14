Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $191.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,783. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 489,461 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,060,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,706,000 after buying an additional 418,717 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

