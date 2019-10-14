Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

