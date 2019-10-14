Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT Set at $15.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) received a $15.00 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.