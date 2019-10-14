Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. 538,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

