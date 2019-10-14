ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Short Interest Update

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 30th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 110.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $2,287,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 129.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArQule alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. 1,104,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. ArQule has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.