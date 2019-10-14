Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), approximately 1,687,104 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

In related news, insider Mike Edwards acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.