Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.